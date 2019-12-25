Home

Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
341 Saulsbury Rd.
Dover, DE
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
341 Saulsbury Rd.
Dover, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
341 Saulsbury Rd.
Dover, DE
View Map
Louise R. Longshore


1932 - 2019
Louise R. Longshore Obituary
Louise R. Longshore departed this life at her home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born March 22, 1932 in Randolph County Alabama to the late Guy and Sallie Fannie Robertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Longshore, brothers, Abraham L. Robertson and Eddie W. Bailey and sister Naomi Jeannette Grier.

Mrs. Longshore was employed at Kraft General Foods as an HR administrator until retirement in 1991, then enjoyed selling Avon products for over 20 years.

Louise accepted Christ at an early age, joining Canaan Baptist Church in Wedowee, Alabama. After moving to Dover as a military family, she became a member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church. A devoted member, she served on many committees. She was honored as Outstanding Woman of the Year for 2014.

Louise is survived by her sons, Stephen Longshore (Liza) of New Castle, Connie Longshore, Dover, and Roy Longshore, Reno, Nevada; daughters,

Jeannette Longshore, Dover, and Veronica Guinn, Acworth, Georgia; 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior to the service at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Rd, Dover.

A viewing will be held the previous evening, Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the same location. Interment will follow the funeral service at Sharon Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Dover Post from Dec. 25, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
