|
|
Marian Kathryn "Kay" Miller departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born on Dec. 28, 1942 in Washington, D.C., and spent her childhood from the age of 8 through adolescence in Odessa, Delaware. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Alan Miller Zeidwig; parents, Gantt William Miller and Marian Behm Miller of Odessa, Delaware, as well as her four-legged companions, Scruffy and Dusty.
Prior to moving to Maysville, Kay lived in New Jersey, Maryland, Utah, Texas, and China. Her career with IBM included assignments with NASA and the FAA. Her most exciting assignment was programming for the flight of Apollo 11, the first moon landing. One of the activities she was involved with, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985. Kay was a pivotal member of the nonprofit organization Intermountain Therapy Animals for more than 20 years.
Since Kay moved to Maysville in 2008, she has been a very active contributor to the Maysville community. She and her dogs could be seen on her scooter going to and from various activities around town. She and Dusty - and later Shelby, her therapy dogs, were active volunteers with Hospice of Hope, the jail ministry, Women's Crisis Center, the Community Care Food Bank and the Red Cross.
Kay was a lifetime learner. She graduated high school from the Tatnall School in Wilmington, Delaware. She earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Delaware. She was a medical student at Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas. Kay earned her Master of Divinity from Salt Lake Theological Seminary.
Kay's relationship with God was the guiding force in her life. She was a devoted member the Episcopal Church of the Nativity where she served as a lector and a member of the Vestry. A capstone experience in her spiritual journey was her life profession as a member of the Third Order of the Society of St. Francis in July 2018.
Despite many health issues and physical challenges, Kay embraced the world with love and compassion. She was a source of inspiration and encouragement and will be missed by all who knew her.
Kay is survived by her sister, Anne Ehret (Phil); her brothers, Gantt Miller (Kory) and Richard Miller; three nieces and four nephews and their families; and her faithful four-pawed companion, Shelby.
Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 31 E. Third Street, Maysville, Kentucky from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral service at 3 p.m. A reception followed the service.
Interment will be at the family plot at Old St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Middletown, Delaware on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Episcopal Church of the Nativity (P.O Box 3, Maysville, KY 41056),
Intermountain Therapy Animals (4050 South 2700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84124), or the Third Order of the Society of St. Francis (c/o Provincial Bursar, PO Box 121, Rahway, NJ 07065).
Published in Dover Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 21, 2019