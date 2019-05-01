|
|
Funeral and burial dates have been set for Mario Emilio Beltran, 79, of Dover, who died unexpectedly in Cochabamba, Bolivia on Jan. 29, 2019 of a brain embolism. He was born on July 17, 1939 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, the son of Emilio Beltran and Marta Johannessen. He moved to the U.S. in 1960.
Mario devoted the entirety of his career to the U.S. government in one form or another, including active duty in the USAF, USAF Reserves and with the foreign service. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast, excelling in soccer, volleyball, swimming, diving, running, tennis and, for the last 30 years, golf. There was not a sport on television that he did not enjoy watching.
He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 57 years, Carmelin Amestegui Beltran; brothers Jorge Eduardo Beltran, Luis Fernando Beltran and predeceased by Jose Emilio Beltran; sons Mario Gonzalo Beltran (Missy), Mark Anthony Beltran, Michael Patrick Beltran (Timothy); cherished grandchildren Kyle, Shea, Amalia and Marisol; extended family and countless friends.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at noon Friday, May 10, at Holy Cross Church. He will be buried Monday, May 13, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, in a private ceremony. The family thanks you for your love and support these last few months.
Published in Dover Post from May 1 to May 12, 2019