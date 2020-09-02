Melba Ann McKinney Boyer passed on Friday, August 27, 2020, at UPMC Western MD.
Born on September 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Glenn B. and Eunice L. McKinney (Webb), Cumberland, formerly from Pasadena, MD.
Melba grew up in Pasadena, MD. She loved clogging with her brother, Samuel, country and bluegrass music, singing and playing the auto harp, and spending time with her family in the mountains of North Carolina and Delaware. She enjoyed vacationing with her sister, Doris and her children, and spending holidays with family.
Melba was a member of LaVale Baptist Church, LaVale, and Greensboro Baptist Church near her home in Delaware. She taught Bible School, was the Youth Director, and sang in the choir.
She loved animals, and was an accomplished miniature horse breeder and judge. She often took her miniature horses to nursing homes to visit residents, and was involved with animal assisted therapy programs in Maryland and Delaware.
She was a registered nurse, and nationally recognized and respected real estate agent for Coldwell Banker. She loved to bake and cook, pick flowers from her garden, and attend her son, Kevin's ball games and daughter, Jocelyn's horse shows.
Melba is preceeded in death by her parents, Glenn and Eunice McKinney; sister, Doris Glenda Lue Calvert; and Melba's husband, Charles Bryant Boyer.
Survivors include her brother, Samuel McKinney and wife, Sylvia (Ardena); her daughter, Jocelyn (Lyn) Gayle Flores; her son, Kevin Brett Flores and wife, Carroll; and her only granddaughter, Phoebe Faith Flores. Nieces include Shana Clark and husband, Ian, Dana Sneathen and husband, David, Dawn Rothenhoefer and husband, Rusty, Sheri Chisholm and husband, David. Nephew, Glenn (Chop) McKinney and wife, Stephanie. Great nieces and nephews, Naomi, Sylvia and Cody Calabrese, Josef and Jordyn Sneathen, Kathryn (Kati) and Amy Rothenhoefer, Tyler Chisholm, Alicia (Ali) Chisholm Gower and husband, Charlie. She has numerous relatives in Crossnore, North Carolina and Dover, Delaware that she will forever hold dear to her.
Arrangements are being made by Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., Cumberland. All services will be private. Condolences for the family may be left at ScarpelliFH.com.
The family would like to thank Mountain City Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Frostburg for the many years of love, concern, and compassion for our mother's health. We would also like to extend our gratitude to UPMC Western Maryland staff on Hi Level Care, 7 North, and Dr. Goldstein and Palliative Care Team, Dr. Kolloru, and Dr. Pilla for their professional and passionate care during our mother's final days.