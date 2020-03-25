|
Merry Kathryn Jones, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 at her home in Dover, DE.
Merry was born in Braddock, PA on May 31, 1946, and grew up in Murrysville, PA. Merry graduated as salutatorian of her class at Franklin Regional Senior High School in 1964. Merry earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and graduate degree from University of Hawaii. She received both degrees in Speech - Language Pathology and Audiology. She spent her 38-year professional career as a Speech and Language Pathologist in the medical and education fields. Merry served clients that spanned infancy to geriatrics in Pennsylvania, California, and Delaware. Merry retired from Delaware's Caesar Rodney School District in 2008.
Merry's secret to living was giving. At an early age, Merry immersed herself in volunteerism. She was a Girl Scout, Big Sister, and pen pal to Vietnam War veterans. She spent college summers as an Easterseals camp counselor in Laurel Hill State Park where she met her husband. For over 30 years, Merry's passion was advocating for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities through her volunteer work with Special Olympics Delaware and The Arc of Delaware. In recognition of her dedicated work in various roles for these organizations, Merry was inducted into the Special Olympics Delaware Hall of Fame, awarded the Paul Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award by Delaware Governor John Carney, and honored with President George H.W. Bush's Daily Points of Light Award.
Merry was an active member of the Cancer Support Community Delaware and attended their meditation and chair exercise classes. She was also active with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, and particularly enjoyed the coalition's Nurture with Nature program. She found beauty in nature and enjoyed being outdoors planting flowers. Merry loved witnessing sunsets in Hawaii, the Christmas display at Longwood Gardens, and spring's first bloom. Merry's adventurous spirit took her on many trips. She toured national parks in the Midwest, went dog sledding in Alaska, climbed the Cave of the Winds at Niagara Falls, and hiked on the Great Wall of China. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters, weekly walks around the Blue Hen Corporate Center, and lunches with friends. She was a devoted spouse, and mother to her daughters. Merry leaves behind a legacy of volunteerism, philanthropy, and kindness.
Merry is preceded in death by her spouse of 37 years, Prearre Jones, and her parents, George Markovina and Vivian Joyce Merry Markovina. She is survived by her three daughters, Lori Jones, Amy Jones, and Kimberly Jones; brother, David Markovina; two stepchildren, Michelle Johnson and Alisa Jones; three grandsons, Mykal Jones, Luke Olshefsky, and Aron Johnson; and four granddogs, Jordan, Pepper, Rose, and Oscar.
Due to current gathering restrictions, the family has decided to cancel the visitation scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020. A Celebration of Merry's Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Dover Post from Mar. 25 to Apr. 3, 2020