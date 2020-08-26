Mykal Prearre Alexander Jones, lovingly known as "Buddy" to his family, lost is battle to COVID-19 on August 17, 2020, at the age of 27. Mykal leaves behind his mother, Michelle Johnson, his brother, Aron Prearre Johnson and father Donald Little Jr. He is preceded in death by his "Dad" Prearre W. Jones and grandmother Merry K. Jones. Mykal is deeply loved and will be missed by his grandparents Lydia and Jacobo Arguelles, his Aunts Lori, Alisa, Amy and Kim Jones and Uncle, Alex Arguelles.
He will also be missed by his girlfriend and love of his life, Robin Knight as well as Liam Knight who he loved like his own son.
Mykal was beloved by his family and friends. His warmth, humor, kindness and patience made all who know him care for him. Mykal was a talented photographer. He had the unique talent to capture that special moment and bring out the best in others. Mykal was pursuing his Counselor license and hoped to continue his career helping others.
Mykal was a loving son, brother, nephew, boyfriend, father, cousin and friend. He will forever leave a hole in the hearts of those who love him fiercely. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com