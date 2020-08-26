My heart is left in silence trying to comprehend the passing of Mykal and how all of his family and friends are left here to mourn. May you find many memories of times you laughed together and hold tight to each other through all the moments of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with you all and may Mykal fly freely touching you softly with his angels wings bringing peace, love, and healing to all, especially Mom. God be your strength as His promise was to hold us and comfort us during times such as this.

Nicole Desmarais