Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
229 E. Commerce St.
Smyrna, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
229 E. Commerce St.
Smyrna, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naaman Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naaman "Chuck" Summers Jr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Naaman "Chuck" Summers Jr. Obituary
Naaman "Chuck" Summers Jr., 69, of Clayton, transitioned from his earthly life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife of 47 years, Barbara(Richardson).

He was born in Wilmington on May 13, 1950 to the late Naaman Sr. and Marjarine V. (Sudler) Summers.

A service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal
Church, 229 E. Commerce St., Smyrna. Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m., with formal home going service to follow.
Published in Dover Post from May 22 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now