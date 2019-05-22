|
|
Naaman "Chuck" Summers Jr., 69, of Clayton, transitioned from his earthly life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife of 47 years, Barbara(Richardson).
He was born in Wilmington on May 13, 1950 to the late Naaman Sr. and Marjarine V. (Sudler) Summers.
A service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal
Church, 229 E. Commerce St., Smyrna. Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m., with formal home going service to follow.
Published in Dover Post from May 22 to May 31, 2019