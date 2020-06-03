Nami Walsh, 87, of Dover, DE, passed from this world on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in her home, among family who loved her dearly. In battling lung cancer, Nami's quiet courage and strength and unflagging spirit have inspired us.



Nami was born, the fifth daughter to Jitaro Akasaka and Nao Akasaka née Sawaguchi, on August 1, 1932, in the small village of Kozuya-mura, Iwate, Japan. She and her parents and sisters: Kimiko, Fumiko, Tomiko, Sumiko, and Michiko, along with her brother, Enjiro, lived a simple but colorful life in the beautiful countryside of northern Japan- a life that Nami cherished and spoke of fondly to her children and friends.



Nami came to the United States in 1957, not long after her marriage to Thomas Joseph Walsh, Jr., USMC, retired. Together they loved and raised 5 children (3 girls and 2 boys), all while impressively (and a little chaotically) moving and resettling the family over 20 times throughout the States to follow Tom's career. Nami was the anchor- a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all she met. She found beauty and happiness in simple things; actually she made simple things beautiful.



Nami settled in Dover after the death of her beloved husband, Tom, in 1993. She studied hard and became a proud citizen of the United States in March, 1994. She made a warm and beautiful home for herself, her own slice of heaven here on Earth which she lovingly tended. She was an avid and artistic gardener who adored flowers and plants and coaxed them into gorgeous displays. Her house was immaculate. She became active at the Modern Maturity Center and loved the friends she made there, sharing her beautiful smile and sparkly eyes with all. She became a member of the Modern Maturity Cherry Blossoms, a Japanese dance group that performed at events across the state. She loved the dancing and performing, and the skillful crafting of costumes, but mostly the warm camaraderie of her fellow Blossoms and the sharing of her Japanese culture. She loved to watch Sumo, NHK (the Japan channel), and Alaskan and other adventures on the Discovery Channel – shows that resonated with her own fearless and adventurous spirit. Occasional trips to Dover Downs Casino to try her luck (she had a system) were a real treat. She loved good food, especially her favorite blue crab! And she enjoyed sharing her own wonderful cooking. Most of all, Nami loved spending time with her family and friends, sharing good times and love and laughter over the stories of her children and the antics of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Nami is survived by her 3 daughters and 2 sons and their spouses: Nancy Walsh-Lediger and Steve Lediger of Dover, DE; Barbara and Jay Rogers of El Cerrito, CA; Kathy and Pete Lasch of Monument, CO; Richard and Tracy Walsh of Newark, DE; and Thomas Walsh and Yolanda Mangrum-Walsh of Sonoma, CA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Kevin and his wife, Erika, Justin, Michael, Chris, Morgan, Ryan, Tyler, Zoe, Thomas, and Patrick, as well as 3 great grandchildren: Kaiden, Lukas, and Kallie. And a very special friend and adopted sister, Tomie Wenter, of Dover, DE.



Nami was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom, and by her lovely granddaughter, Heather, as well as her siblings in Japan.



A funeral service for the immediate family is to be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Trader Funeral Home in Dover. Burial will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

