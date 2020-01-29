|
|
Noreen R. Leadbetter, of Wyoming, Delaware, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020, in Silver Lake Center, Dover. She was 86.
Noreen was born October 26, 1933, in Great Bend, N.Y. to the late George & Helen (Kirky) Wilton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Nefsey, and a sister, Georgia Souva.
Noreen is survived by 3 children, Athena Wheatley, of Wyoming; Ronald Leadbetter, of Black River, N.Y.; and Steve Leadbetter, of Wyoming; 4 grandchildren, Amy Austin, Morgan Nefsey, Devon Warrington and Cacy Leadbetter, and 5 great-grandchildren.
There will be no formal services. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dover Post from Jan. 29 to Feb. 7, 2020