Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Leadbetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen R. Leadbetter


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen R. Leadbetter Obituary
Noreen R. Leadbetter, of Wyoming, Delaware, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020, in Silver Lake Center, Dover. She was 86.

Noreen was born October 26, 1933, in Great Bend, N.Y. to the late George & Helen (Kirky) Wilton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Nefsey, and a sister, Georgia Souva.

Noreen is survived by 3 children, Athena Wheatley, of Wyoming; Ronald Leadbetter, of Black River, N.Y.; and Steve Leadbetter, of Wyoming; 4 grandchildren, Amy Austin, Morgan Nefsey, Devon Warrington and Cacy Leadbetter, and 5 great-grandchildren.

There will be no formal services. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dover Post from Jan. 29 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -