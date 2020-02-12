|
|
Norman Lee Hall of Dover, DE passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. He was 86.
Norman was born March 2, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late William and Susan Hall.
In his 20's, as a young entrepreneur, he started "Halls Slip Cover Company" which quickly became a successful business from which he retired at the age of 68 in Hyattsville, MD. Norman was a talented musician; he played the banjo and guitar and sang both at church and for family. He enjoyed hunting geese, duck, and migratory birds as well as playing golf and watching westerns. Norman was a member of the Cheswold United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Elizabeth Milstead Hall.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Hall and his wife, Linda of Salem, VA, Michael Hall of Felton, DE and Laura Reisler of Dover, DE; his sister, Louise Smith of SC; his grandchildren, April, Brian, Benjamin, Sabrina, Melinda, Rebecca, Angela, Katie, Kimberly, Jason, and Joshua; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 6:30PM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Cheswold United Methodist Church, 97 Main Street, Cheswold, DE. Friends may call from 4-6PM Monday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, 3001 Spencerville Rd, Burtonsville, MD on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12PM.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in Dover Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21, 2020