Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
434-296-6148
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Ryan Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive Ryan Walsh Obituary
Olive "Ryan" Walsh, 93, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Charles Walsh, USAF, Ret. in 1998 and her son, Bill Walsh in 2012.

Ryan and Chuck traveled the world during his long military career, with his last assignment at Dover A.F.B.

Ryan stayed very busy raising five children and active in many volunteer organizations. She was also a member of the Holy Cross Church Community for 45 years. She had a large friendship group and enjoyed many years of social events, in particular her Red Hat Club, and travel. In 2009 Ryan moved to Charlottesville, Virginia to be closer to family.

Her memory will be cherished by Diane and Bruce Bateman; Kevin and Jean Walsh; Maureen Doherty; Steve and Nancy Walsh; Tom and Alaine Walsh; grandchildren, Chris and Courtney Walsh; Sarah Walsh and Ansgar Laron; Courtney and Josh Bascom; Kristie Bateman and Chris Hale; Leigh and Kate Walsh; great grandchildren, Erin and Colin Walsh and Sarah Grace Bascom.
There will be a celebration service at Our Lady of Peace on October 30, 2019.

A final service and burial will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Those inclined to make a donation might consider the SPCA or to a charity feeding the poor.
Published in Dover Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill and Wood Funeral Home
Download Now