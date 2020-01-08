|
Paul O. Slavik passed away on New Year's day while vacationing with his family in Key West. He celebrated his 88th birthday a few weeks earlier. Paul was born in Wellsburg, West Virginia Dec. 12, 1931, the son of the late Pete and Anna Slavik. Paul was preceded in death by his wife LaVerne Norma Slavik, married for 57 wonderful years, and by his daughter Cathy Jo Wheeler.
Paul served four years in the United States Air Force and then enrolled at West Liberty University where he graduated with a degree in chemistry. Paul and his family spent most of their lives living in and around the Dover area, where he worked at ILC and Playtex. He eventually retired from Sara Lee in 2000. Paul was an avid golfer and loved spending time on the water enjoying his boat with his children and grandchildren.
Paul is survived by four children: Paul Slavik and his wife Laura of Middletown; Joseph Slavik of Christiana; Theresa Klein and her husband Scott of Roslyn, New York; and Lisa Chamness and her husband Tom of Baltimore. He also leaves behind his son in law, Kenneth Wheeler of Rome, Georgia.
Paul has six grandchildren, Dwayne Wheeler, Jennifer and her husband Craig Wilhelm, Reilley Chamness, Hannah and Sarah Klein and Will Slavik; and two great-grandchildren, Montana and Gregory Wheeler.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a viewing Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Faries Funeral Chapel, 29 S. Main Street, Smyrna. Services will begin at 11 am and immediately following, Paul will be laid to rest at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to The Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute-melanoma research by visiting giving.mskcc.org. Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dover Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 17, 2020