Paula "Welebob" Bukevicz passed peacefully with her husband at her side December 13, 2019, at the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center in St. Augustine, Florida.
Mrs. Bukevicz was born August 23, 1949 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., daughter of Chester and Mildred Welebob.
Paula's husband was an Air Force pilot; they traveled extensively across the country for 22 years. She received her undergraduate education at Millersville University in Pennsylvania and Phillips University in Oklahoma. While living in Delaware, Paula received an M.A. in curriculum and instruction at Delaware State University. In 1994 she was inducted into Alpha Delta Kappa, an honor society for women educators.
Mrs. Bukevicz received many awards and recognition during her career as an elementary teacher in Texas, Oklahoma and Delaware. Prior to her retirement in 2005, she was active with the Delaware Council of Teachers of Math, Caesar Rodney Education Association and Delaware State Education Association.
After her retirement, she enjoyed vacationing with her family and friends, especially at the beach. She also volunteered at the Wellness Community in Dover.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jayne Welebob. She is survived by her husband Ronald; son and daughter-in law, Brian and Jeanette Bukevicz; sister Roberta Dougherty, and her husband Terry; and sister Susan Welebob.
A funeral will be held at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, in St. Augustine Beach, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution, in Mrs. Bukevicz's name, to the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center in St. Augustine or the Wellness Community in Dover.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dover Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 27, 2019