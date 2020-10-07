Robert E. Savarese, of Magnolia, passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was 82.
Bob was born August 17, 1938 in New York City to the late, Robert & Edith(Bottini) Savarese.
A lithographer in the printing industry for over forty-five years, he produced work for customers such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Estee Lauder and Peter Max.
Bob was an accomplished captain with a love of sailing which he shared with family and friends for over thirty years, most recently on his 27 ½ foot motor sailor, Aerial.
A master storyteller, Bob regaled friends and family with his stories and jokes about the Bronx in the 50's and 60's. He was known as a master cook of Italian food, requested and remembered by friends (homemade ravioli, meatballs, linguine with clam sauce, and codfish stew).
Not only was he a consummate Frank Sinatra fan and lover of Doo Wop, but he also collected fine art prints, classical music CD's and glass figurines by Steuben and Orrefors.
In his younger years, he was a competitive cyclist and a baseball player in the minor leagues.
He was a member of Holy Cross Church, The Sons of Italy Caesar Rodney Lodge, and the Tuesday Lunch Group.
A loving husband to Peggy, loving father to Wendy Genovese and Rory Savarese (deceased), brother to Carol Caffare, grandfather to Ariel Ellis and great grandfather to numerous great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial Will be held at 12 noon, Friday, October 9, 2020, in The Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St. Dover, DE; followed by burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VFW or Delaware Hospice. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.