After struggling with dementia Bob's brain has finally gone to rest. He passed away on November 21, 2019.
He was born in Orange, Massachusetts on April 7, 1938 to the late Wales and Evelyn (Peterson) Willard.
He spent his early years in Orange and graduated from Orange High School in 1957. Following graduation he went to work for the Minute Tapioca Company. He married his high school sweetheart Arlene Davis and they spent 61 years together. When it was announced that the Tapioca Co. would be moving to Dover, Delaware, in June 1964 they packed up and moved south. They settled in Wyoming, Delaware.
While in the Delaware area he attended St. Andrew's Lutheran Church and served several years on the Church Council. He and Arlene raised their 3 children there and he spent a few years coaching Little League, as a Cub Scout Pack Master, playing golf and family camping. He dabbled a little in local politics and was elected to Wyoming Town Council and was one year as the town's mayor.
He is predeceased by his parents, sister Jane St. Lawrence, brother Arlan Willard and great-granddaughter Madelyn Kerpen. His survivors are his wife, Arlene, sons, John of Cortez, Colorado; James of Wyoming, Delaware, daughter, Jody Starke (Ken) of Wyoming, Delaware, granddaughters, Christie Bonniwell (Aaron), Shannon Kerpen (Eugene), Savannah Willard, and great-grandsons Chase & Wyatt Bonniwell.
Bob was cremated and half of his ashes will be returned to Orange to be buried with his family there. A graveside service will be held there at a future date.
Memorial Service Saturday, November 30, 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the church. Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dover Post from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, 2019