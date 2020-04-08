|
Robert J. Wehde, age 71, of Clintonville, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Greentree Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clintonville.
Robert John Wehde was born on September 25, 1948 in Horicon, WI, to Alden and Marion (Meckelberg) Wehde. As a young child his family moved to Delaware. Robert graduated from Conrad High School, Wilmington, DE, in 1966. He entered the Air National Guard and served for several years. Robert started working as a phone technician at Ma Bell then with Bell Telephone Company and now known as Verizon Delaware. He was employed with the phone company for close to 35 years, retiring in 1999. Robert was proud to serve as President for the Communications Workers of America CWA-Union for a number of years.
Robert was married on November 21, 2004 to Donna M. Stone in Aston, Pennsylvania. The couple settled in Clintonville in 2010 and they liked traveling around Wisconsin taking in all the sights. His other interests included deer hunting, playing with his dogs, or having a beer with friends. Robert especially enjoyed collecting and watching all kinds of movies; and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered most for his wonderful sense of humor and how he told silly jokes.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; three children, Robert (fiancée Katie) Wehde of Newark, DE, Nick (fiancée Jessica) Wehde of Middletown, DE, and Kristen Wehde of Elkton, MD; and two step children, Roger (Leslie) Dunn of Clintonville and Christine (Kevin) Koke of Woodbine, IA. There are seven grandchildren: Taylor Ford, Haley Wehde, Jay Koke, Kara Koke, Bryn Koke, Skye Dunn, and Preston Berg. There are four siblings: Dennis Wehde of Okeechobee, FL, Donna (Don) McCormic of Wilmington, DE, Wayne Wehde of Middletown, DE, and Sharry (Bill) Trieble of Newark, DE. He is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Maxine Wehde of Bradenton, FL, and Beverly VanRensselaer of Beaver Dam; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Sharon) Stone of Shawano; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Kenneth Wehde, and two sisters-in-law Marlene Wehde and Judy (Orville) Jacobs.
A Gathering for Relatives and Friends will be held for Robert at a later date.
Published in Dover Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 17, 2020