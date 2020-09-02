1/
Robert L. Evans Sr.
1949 - 2020
Robert L. Evans Sr. transitioned peacefully at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center, Baltimore, Md on August 18, 2020. A military veteran, he served 22 years in the United States Air Force and retired in Dover, De. After retirement, Robert also worked in the education system of Delaware for many years. Reverend Evans served in Prison Ministry, at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, near Smyrna, Delaware. He also served as the Associate Pastor under the pastorship of Rev. Dr. John Bagley Jr., Second Baptist Church, Dover, Delaware. In May 1993 he received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Wilmington University, New Castle, Delaware. In June 1993, he received his Masters of Biblical Studies from the Friends International Christian University, Merced, California, an Affiliate of Calvary Bible Institute located in Dover, Delaware. The family is planning a Memorial Service w/military honors at a later date. Please mail cards and condolences to: Adowa Evans-Weaver, P.O. Box 1185, Severna Park, Md. 21146 Full Obituary: www.rawlsfuneralhomes.com

Published in Dover Post from Sep. 2 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rawls Funeral Home - Union City
1325 East Main Street
Union City, TN 38281
(731) 885-8110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 30, 2020
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with the Family. Robert Lewis was a Neighbor and Friend in Sharon. I extend my sincere sympathy and let you know that others are thinking of you now. Love Kenneth Starr "oldest son of Floyd and Virginia Starr
Kenneth Starr
Family
August 26, 2020
Bro. Rob was a good, funny, and kind man. It was an honor to have experienced being in his life for a short time. He always gave me an encouraging word while at work at the senior center. You will be missed sir.
Dale Mckinney
August 25, 2020
IT SEEMS LIKE YESTERDAY WHEN WE ATE AND LAUGHED AT PAW S HOUSE. TIME REALLY FLYS, BUT THERE COME S A TIME WHEN WE ARE READY TO REST A WHILE...YOU WILL BE MISSED......
ANNICE ARNOLD
Family
