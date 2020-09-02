Robert L. Evans Sr. transitioned peacefully at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center, Baltimore, Md on August 18, 2020. A military veteran, he served 22 years in the United States Air Force and retired in Dover, De. After retirement, Robert also worked in the education system of Delaware for many years. Reverend Evans served in Prison Ministry, at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, near Smyrna, Delaware. He also served as the Associate Pastor under the pastorship of Rev. Dr. John Bagley Jr., Second Baptist Church, Dover, Delaware. In May 1993 he received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Wilmington University, New Castle, Delaware. In June 1993, he received his Masters of Biblical Studies from the Friends International Christian University, Merced, California, an Affiliate of Calvary Bible Institute located in Dover, Delaware. The family is planning a Memorial Service w/military honors at a later date. Please mail cards and condolences to: Adowa Evans-Weaver, P.O. Box 1185, Severna Park, Md. 21146 Full Obituary: www.rawlsfuneralhomes.com