|
|
Ronald Dean Zink of Dover passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence at Westminster Village with his beloved wife, Jane, and his daughter by his side.
Mr. Zink was born January 19, 1934 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, son of the late Clyde and Florence Zink.
He served in the United State Air Force during the Korean War. Mr. Zink attended Phillips University, a Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) college. He completed undergraduate and graduate work at Oklahoma University. Mr. Zink's career was mostly management positions within non-profit organizations, such as Heart Association, the Arthritis Foundation and Goodwill Industries. These adventures took his family from Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, New Jersey, West Virginia, Illinois and New York before retiring to Dover in 1998. He was a member of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and the United Church of Christ and the Sierra Club. Mr. Zink enjoyed stargazing, boating, camping, faith-based gatherings, traveling, spending summer weeks at Chautauqua Institute with family and friends, watching OU football and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Barcroft Zink; his son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Edward and Sallye Zink of Princeton, N.J.; his daughter and son-in-law, Rev. Nancy Ellen Zink and William Ahlers of Smyrna; his sister, Carol Eaton of Oklahoma City; and his brother-in-law, John Barcroft of Fayetteville, Ark.
Services were held July 23 at People's Church in Dover.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the People's Church (United Church of Christ) in Dover, DE.
Published in Dover Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, 2019