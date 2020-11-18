Ronald Lee Payne, 73, of Bridgeville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Ron was born in Wilmington on March 5, 1947 and worked at DuPont for 23 years and upon retiring moved to Crystal River, FL and took up truck driving for 10 years. He then moved back to southern Delaware to take care of his parents. He served in the US Air Force as a loadmaster on C-141s and C-5s during the Vietnam War. He logged over 2,000 flight hours. Ron's favorite times were with his 2 boys and he had a special place in his heart for his only grandson, Joshua.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes (Wright) Payne and his father, Howard E. Payne.
Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Wanda (Pape) Payne; his 2 sons, Bryan H. Payne and his wife Hillary and their son Joshua of Fort Collins, CO, and Scott C. Payne of Bridgeville; 3 brothers, Robert (Gail) Payne of Ocean View, Gary (Terri) Payne of Port Orange, FL, and Kevin (Donna) Payne of Haddonfield, NJ; 9 nieces and nephews, and his extended family.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory can be made to: Millennium Hospice, 1017 Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com