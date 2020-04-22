|
Rose (Casciano) Dardanelli, age 95, died peacefully in her sleep on April 9, 2020 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Facility in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. A Dover resident for nearly 40 years, she was born on November 20, 1924 in Staten Island, NY, to Gelsomino and Assunta (Cappozoli) Casciano. She graduated from Curtis High School, Staten Island, NY, in 1942.
Rose married Frank Dardanelli in 1948. The couple lived in Staten Island until 1978, then relocated briefly to Monroe, New York, before moving to Dover in 1980. Rose worked for many years at the PPG facility in Dover. She and Frank enjoyed travelling, particularly taking more than 40 cruises throughout the world. Her other interests included crocheting, knitting, and spending time with family and friends. Rose was also an active parishioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
She is survived by her sister, Mary (Mike) Rizzo of Staten Island, nieces Linda (Bill) Maki, Patricia Casciano, and Sue Anne (Frank) Valenti, nephews Michael Rizzo, Brian (Gretchen) Rizzo, and Patrick (Jane) Casciano. She is also survived by one great niece, Melissa Maki, five great nephews, Billy Maki, Chris Maki, Michael Valenti, Danny Valenti, and John Rizzo, as well as seven great-great nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers Frank and Angelo Casciano.
She will be entombed at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY alongside her husband, Frank.
Published in Dover Post from Apr. 22 to May 1, 2020