Rose Marie DaFonte, of Dover, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home. She was 80.
Mrs. DaFonte was born December 17, 1938 in Presque Isle, Maine, to the late Norvil Bartley and Inez Golding Bartley.
She had received her master's degree in human resource management from Wilmington University. Mrs. DaFonte worked for 32 years at the Dover Air Force Base, Civil Service. Mrs. DaFonte never forgot her co-workers' birthdays and would make them a cake every year. She enjoyed bowling, crafts, sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting and loved to cook and bake. She was a member of the Red Hatters Club, bowling league and the Republican Women's Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Richard DaFonte; grandson Robert DaFonte, and her brother, Hale Bartley.
She is survived by her son, Richard DaFonte and his wife Karen; grandson, Richard DaFonte, III all of Hartly; brothers, Barry Bartley and his wife Sandra and Ronny Bartley and his wife Sue and many nieces and nephews all of Maine.
Funeral services will be held in Westfield, Maine per her wishes. A memorial service for local friends will be held at noon, Saturday, April 13, at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
Published in Dover Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 19, 2019