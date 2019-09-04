|
Rudolph E. Czeizinger, of Dover passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was 88.
Rudy was born in Allentown, New Jersey, to the late Charles and Ethel (Olah) Czeizinger.
Rudy served in the United States Coast Guard for eight years before enlisting in the Air Force and serving 15 years, including two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in 1972. While in Vietnam, he received the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroic actions during combat operations in 1966. Following his active duty retirement as Master Sergeant, Rudy worked in civil service at the Dover Air Force Base and founded Diamond State Properties, where he owned, managed and renovated residential investment properties.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in the 32nd Degree, Vietnam Veterans Association, the VFW, and the Air Force Sergeant's Association.
Rudy enjoyed genealogy work and tracing his family roots in Hungary and Romania. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage and was able to fix anything from electrical to plumbing and everything in between.
Mr. Czeizinger was preceded in death by, his first wife, Noella (Robert) Czeizinger, and second wife Jocarrol (Wiley) Czeizinger, and all his eight brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his son Robert Czeizinger (and wife Barbara) of Greenwood; daughters Suzette Butler of Camden, and Noella Fritz (and husband Stephen) of Longmont, Colorado; stepsons, Kirk Rankin (and Linda) of Brownwood, Texas, Robbie Rankin (& Christine) of Wrentham, Massachusetts; and stepdaughter, Beth Rankin of Dover; grandchildren, Stephanie Polley, Steven Butler, Jeffrey Fritz, Christopher Horton, Jason Kolohe, Christa Schlemmer, Aaron Czeizinger, Chris Rankin, Lucas Fisher, Eric Rankin, Cameron Rankin, Keith Rankin, Scott Rankin and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E Lebanon Rd (Route 10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in Dover Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 13, 2019