Sandra "Sandy" Lee Gosman of Dover, DE formerly of Chestertown and Kennedyville, MD, passed away on September 17, 2020 at Bayview Health in Dover. Sandy was born on April 12, 1950 in Chestertown, the daughter of the late William Rasin Gosman and Peggy Slagle Carswell, and stepdaughter of the late Richard W. Carswell.
At an early age Sandy knew she wanted to become a nurse. As a teenager attending Chestertown High School she began volunteering as a candy striper at Kent and Queen Anne's hospital. She went on to earn a Practical Nurse Diploma from the Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania Medical Center School of Practical Nursing in 1971, then continued her education at the Nursing School of Wilmington receiving a Graduate Nurse Diploma in 1977.
Sandy's career as a registered nurse began at Wilmington Medical Center, where she worked as a Charge Nurse and Staff Nurse in various units from 1973-1981. She then took on a leadership position at Magnolia Hall Nursing Home, where she was the Assistant Director of Nursing from 1983-1988. Sandy also worked at Elkton Hospital and Kent and Queen Anne's hospital, now Shore Regional Medical Center, as a Charge Nurse and Staff Nurse working in the Intensive Care and Coronary Care Units. Sandy was dedicated and compassionate, just the kind of nurse you would want. Sadly, her nursing career was cut short by a disabling motor vehicle accident in 1996. Determined to live independently, Sandy relied on her faith, true grit, and the kindness of friends and family to get her through the tough times.
Sandy loved animals, and her pets Goldie, Bo, Amy and Buddy were her family. When she was not pampering them, she could be found tending her garden, shopping or watching a Ravens game. Kind-hearted and fun loving, she enjoyed getting together with her family and friends, including the many lively Slagle family gatherings.
She is survived by her brothers Capt. W. Michael Gosman (Stephanie) of Chestertown; and Jerry Gosman (Barbara) of Hager City, WI. She was a loving aunt to nephews Jaikobie Gosman of Red Wing MN, Andrew Gosman of Baltimore, MD, and Tony Poole of Red Wing, MN; nieces Lauren Schiavone (nee Gosman) of Sudlersville, MD, Marsha Murach of Elk Mound, WI, and Jayme Poole of Red Wing, MN; great nephews and nieces Gavin, Madelyn, Donovan, Jackson, Jaydea, Cale, Wren and Charly.
Funeral services were held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown, MD. Services were recorded and can be viewed at fhnfuneralhome.com.
A private interment will be in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown. Contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Kent County Maryland in Sandy's memory https://kenthumane.org/.