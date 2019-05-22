|
|
Sarah Elizabeth DeLauder, 79, of Kenton, passed away at home Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was known as "Betsy" to her friends and family. Betsy was born on December 16, 1939 in Chester County, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Heston Robinson and Elizabeth Hall Robinson. Betsy attended Eddystone High School in Ridley, Pa., class of 1958.
She was a member of Delaney New Life Worship Center in Clayton, and cherished the many friends she met while attending there. Betsy was a homemaker while raising her four children. She then worked various jobs, to include Purdue, Dover Newsstand and Bayhealth Medical Center at Kent General in Dover until her retirement. After the death of her husband Allan, Betsy returned to Bayhealth- Kent campus to volunteer delivering mail and entertaining everyone along the route. She also loved working in her yard planting flowers and growing vegetables. Betsy was also famous for her delicious brownies loaded with walnuts and topped with homemade chocolate butter cream frosting.
Betsy was preceded in death by her "handyman" W. Allan DeLauder. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, Edward W. Gillespie Jr.; and two brothers, Thomas "Tommy" Robinson Jr. and David Robinson.
Betsy is survived by two sons, Donald "Donnie" Gillespie and James "Jimmy" Gillespie both of Maryland; and her daughter, Judith "Judy" Gillespie of Delaware; and father of her children, Edward W. Gillespie Sr. She is survived by eight grandchildren; Samantha Gillespie, Ashley Gillespie, Jake Gillespie of Delaware; Donnie Gillespie of Maryland; Nathaniel (and Kim) Smalley and Ethan Smalley of Colorado; and Jesse Zakabi and Amber Zakabi of Washington. Betsy is survived by 10 great-grandchildren; Brayden, Christopher, Nicholas and Ashlynn of Smyrna; James, Ariyanna, Donald, Douglas and Dominic of Middletown; and Sophia of Harrington. Betsy also leaves two sisters; Joan St. Thomas (Calif.) and Andrea (and David) Stevenson (Pa.); and a brother, Daniel (and Joyce) Robinson (Pa.); and sisters-in-law, Sherry Robinson and Rose Robinson (Pa.).
A service will be held Thursday, May 23, at 1 p.m., where friends may call at noon in the Faries Funeral Chapel, 29 South Main Street, Smyrna, followed by a brief interment at Bethel Cemetery, on the corner of Lynn Berry Woods & Messina Hill Roads, Cheswold.
In lieu of a flower arrangement, mom would love a solitary pink rose, or feel free to make a donation to Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover, DE 19904, Attn: Meals on Wheels Donation.
Published in Dover Post from May 22 to May 31, 2019