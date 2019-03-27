Home

Crossroad Community Church
20684 State Forest Road
Georgetown, DE 19947
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Sherman Watts


1949 - 2019
Sherman Watts Obituary
Sherman Watts, 70, of Lincoln, passed away quietly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center.
Sherman was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on February 4,1949 to Howard and Lula Mae (Williams) Watts. He was a spirited, stylish gentleman and he will be dearly missed.

Sherman is survived by his wife, Majesker Watts; his children, Shleta Watts, Trevor Watts, Matthew Notice, Jakara Martin, Norman Martin, Christopher (Sabrina) Motto, Carl Motto, Thaddious Johnson, Tasha (Kevin) Rose and Marlaina White; his grandchildren; his siblings, William Watts, Sheila Watts and Selina (Derek) Jones, and a host of other family members and friends. 

Funeral services will take place at noon, Wednesday, March 27, at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. A repass will follow. Private burial. 

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice online at delawarehospice.org/donate.

Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service, Camden.
Published in Dover Post from Mar. 27 to Apr. 5, 2019
