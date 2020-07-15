Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Dover, DE. on July 22, 1957; departed this life July 5, 2020. TR owned and operated The Nail Spa by TR.



Living to cherish her memory is husband Donald J. Rowe; mother, Lillie Mae Harris; sister Rose Brown (Rudolph) all of Dover DE., sister Charlotte Branch, Bowie MD.; brothers Harry Harris Jr. (Julia) Dover, DE., and Curtis Harris of Clinton, MD.; two bonus daughters Cynthia Banks (Reggie) Las Vegas, NV, and Tameka Rowe, Oxon Hill, MD; granddaughter, Donavyn W. Holmes and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd, Dover, DE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store