TR Rowe
1957 - 2020
Born in Dover, DE. on July 22, 1957; departed this life July 5, 2020. TR owned and operated The Nail Spa by TR.

Living to cherish her memory is husband Donald J. Rowe; mother, Lillie Mae Harris; sister Rose Brown (Rudolph) all of Dover DE., sister Charlotte Branch, Bowie MD.; brothers Harry Harris Jr. (Julia) Dover, DE., and Curtis Harris of Clinton, MD.; two bonus daughters Cynthia Banks (Reggie) Las Vegas, NV, and Tameka Rowe, Oxon Hill, MD; granddaughter, Donavyn W. Holmes and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd, Dover, DE.

Published in Dover Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Memories & Condolences
July 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Rowe Family for the loss of your loved one, TR, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 11, 2020
I always enjoyed her smile whenever we spoke at work. Her smile would light up the room! I wish peace and love to her family.
Aras
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
TR is truly going to be missed, she was such an amazing loving woman!! May God give you comfort the family during this difficult time .
Tarsha Moon
Friend
July 11, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kris Bolden
July 11, 2020
Sleep In Heavenly Peace.
Tavon Pugh
Family
July 10, 2020
In the short time I had gotten to know TR I found a compassionate friend with the most award winning smile. A true Christian who cared for everyone she met. TR, you will be surely missed. You are now my angel. Until we meet again.
Leona Mulhern
Friend
July 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Leona Mulhern
July 10, 2020
Don I pray God comfort you during this difficult time.
Cornelia Burkhalter
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Doris & Gary Cheeks
Family
July 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of her loss. Beautiful, caring, ambitious, stylish, remarkable lady. May she Rest In Peace.
Christina Annunziata
July 9, 2020
God's peace and comfort will carry you in the days to come.Sam and Sarah
Samuel Howard
Friend
July 9, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sarah Howard
