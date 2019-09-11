Home

Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Education and Humanities Building at Delaware State University
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Education and Humanities Building at Delaware State University
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
Veterans Cemetery
Bear, DE
Mrs. Virginia Lewis Carson, prominent Delaware educator and community icon, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home after a brief illness. She was 91 years old and had lived in Dover since moving with her husband, the late Charles C. Carson, in 1970. She was a native of Montgomery, Alabama.

Mrs. Carson taught at both Central Middle School and William Henry Middle School before retiring. She was admired for her untiring commitment for student success and her effective teaching style. Her community engagement had unlimited boundaries. She was a member of the Epsilon Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the organizer and member of the Dover (Delaware) Chapter of The Links, Inc. She was especially pleased to hold memberships in the Dover Officers' Spouses' Club, Friends of the Fallen, and to have her husband, of 52 years, honored at Dover Air Force Base with the naming of The Charles C. Carson Center for Mortuary Affairs.

An exemplary and devoted mother to five children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, Mrs. Carson was very creative and innovative and had a passion for sewing and making exquisite floral designs. She also was highly sought after as a wedding coordinator.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, September 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 717 W. Division St., Dover. A one-hour viewing will precede Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at the Education and Humanities Building at Delaware State University on Friday, September 13. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery on September 17 in Bear.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fisher House, 116 Purple Heart Drive, Dover AFB, DE. 19902, in memory of Mrs. Virginia Lewis Carson.

Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home-Dover. For full obituary, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dover Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 20, 2019
