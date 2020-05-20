|
|
Bill Ferrell, 65, of Dover, Delaware, passed away suddenly of Cardiac Arrest on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Bill was the owner of Rain Maker Lawn Sprinkler Systems in Dover since 1990. Prior to that he was in the United States Air Force and relocated from Georgia to work at the Dover Air Force Base as a computer analyst. He earned his Bachelors degree in computer science from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia and graduated from Prince George High School in Virginia.
Bill will be remembered for being extremely generous, his sense of humor, and being kind hearted to all. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. His smile and laugh were infectious to all those he encountered. He was a member of the Dover American Legion and Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge. He strongly believed in supporting local fundraisers, supporting the United States military, and anyone in need.
Bill loved to travel, cruise vacations, playing golf, long distance motorcycle trips and watching football. Most of all he loved the time he spent with family and friends.
Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory the love of his life of 32 years, Diane Ferrell; his daughter Laura Hay of Perry, GA; his son Kevin Ferrell of Warner Robbins, GA; two step-children Michelle and Brent Jones of Alexandria, VA and John Martin of Dover, DE; his brother Robert and Carol Ferrell of Macon, GA; his sister Diane and Jeff Golomb of Princeton, NJ; his sister Ginger Puryear and Christian Anderson of Lake Helen, FL; and many wonderful grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless friends that he treasured. Bill was born in Williamson, WV and was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Hazel Ruth Ferrell, and brother Tony Ferrell all of Winter Springs, FL.
Due to Covid-19, a gathering of friends and family to remember Bill's life will be arranged at a later date. Cremation arrangements are by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden, DE. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
His remains will be returned to his native state of West Virginia, and we were so blessed to have him in our lives.
Published in Dover Post from May 20 to May 29, 2020