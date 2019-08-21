|
|
William "Bill" Stanley departed this life on Aug. 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
William entered this world on November 23, 1938 to parents Edward Stanley and Hessie Lewis.
William was raised in the Jeffries Project in Detroit, Michigan. It was in his early formative years that he accepted the Lord as his savior.
At the young age of 16, William entered the United States Air Force and began his military career. He married his high school sweetheart Carol and together they had four children and traveled the world. After 25 years of honorable military service, William and Carol made their home in Dover, Delaware.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Hessie Stanley; four brothers, Joseph, George, Gerald and Carl; two sisters, Eloise and Barbara Stanley and his loving wife Carol "Bonnie" Stanley.
He is survived by daughters, Carol (Johnny) Wilks, C. Michelle and Barbara Stanley; son, Carl Stanley; grandchildren, Tiffany (Marti) Brinkley, Devon Wilks and Johnny Wilks Jr.; brothers, Torrener Stanley and Hillary Barney; and a host of great-grands, nieces, and nephews.
Service of celebration will be held at 11 a.m. August 24, 2019 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover. Viewing will be from 9-11 a.m., with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
EVAN W. SMITH
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.ewsmithfs.com
302-526-4662
Published in Dover Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30, 2019