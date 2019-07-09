Home

Lauer Funeral Home
204 N Main St
Deer Park, WA 99006
(509) 276-7000
Vigil
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church
602 E. 6th St.
Deer Park, WA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church
602 E. 6th St.
Deer Park, WA
Barbara Herigstad


1939 - 2019
Barbara Herigstad Obituary
Barbara Herigstad, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.
Services for Barbara will be held at St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church (E602 Sixth St., Deer Park). A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019.
To sign Barbara's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com.
Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on July 10, 2019
