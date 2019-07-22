Barbara Joan Lenhard went to be with her beloved Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Barbara was born on Jan. 6, 1933, the first child Joseph and Ruth James. The family moved between Spokane and Deer Park many times during Barbara's younger years, finally settling in the Morgan Acres area of north Spokane where she attended Arlington Middle School and Rogers High School.

Barbara met Don Lenhard, of Deer Park, in July 1949 and, after a brief courtship, the two were married on March 25, 1950. The couple settled in Deer Park where Barbara kept busy raising her four children and helping out on the family farm with tasks like cattle herding and on-call tractor driving, amongst various other responsibilities.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Joseph James; her husband, Don Lenhard and her sister, Carol.

Barbara is survived by her children, Karen Tripp (Dave), JoAnn Gagnon (Joe), Gordon Lenhard and Scot Lenhard (Ronda), as well as seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Barbara will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Deer Park on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 1.p.m.

Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in Deer Park Tribune on July 24, 2019