Betty Lu Burdette

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Lu (Wright) Burdette, 90, of Deer Parkm passed away March 24, 2019, at Holy Family Hospital.

She was born Nov 3, 1928 to Earl and Jovetta Wright and resided in the Deer Park area her entire life.

Betty attended grade school in Williams Valley and graduated from Deer Park High School in 1946. Later that year, Betty married Mike Burdette on November 17 at the family farm.

The couple raised two sons, Earl and Michael, and operated a local dairy farm. During this time, Betty began volunteering in her sons' activities, including 4-H, Boys Scouts and Band Boosters. She also attended every local PTA meeting for 12 years serving several terms as president.

Betty was an accomplished seamstress and worked in the fabric department at the Crescent in North Town.

Mike and Betty moved from Williams Valley to the Earl Jones farm on Dahl Road in the late 1960s and Betty worked for Yoke's Grocery while Mike carried mail and operated a small saw mill on their farm.

Mike and Betty moved to the city of Deer Park in 1982 and began their "retirement."

They traveled in their motor home to family origins in Iowa and Kansas and then many trips to Las Vegas. During this time, Betty also continued to volunteer for several community organizations including Settlers, Deer Park Hospital Auxiliary, Deer Park Eagles, The Greenhouse and associated food bank, and Woodland Cemetery. The bandstand in Mix Park is named the Betty Burdette Gazebo in recognition of her history of civic volunteerism.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mike in 2008 after 61 years of marriage.

Surviving is her sister Laura Jurgens, Boise Idaho; her two sons, Earl Burdette of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and Michael Burdette (Judie) of Loon Lake; three grandchildren, Chandra Burghart (Dale) of Spokane, Scott Burdette of Deer Park, and Jennifer Burdette of Issaquah, Wash.; two great-grandchildren, Haley Jo Burghart and Evan Burghart, and several nieces and nephews.

Private burial took place at Woodland Cemetery on April 4.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Deer Park Eagles Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 3-5 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Woodland Cemetery Association, Deer Park Settlers, Deer Park Eagles, Deer Park VFW, or the .