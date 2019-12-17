|
|
Heaven welcomed one special angel, Brenda (Colvin) Strife, age 48, early on Dec. 8, 2019, in Prineville, Ore., where she lived with her husband, Terry.
Brenda was born on April 23,1971, to her parents, Tom Colvin and Edie Friedlander.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Jerry; two children, Natasha (Geoff), Daniel Colvin (Ashley); a sister, Janet Colvin; a brother Bucky "Beaver" Colvin (Jessica); two nieces; four nephews; and six grandchildren (one more on the way).
In her life, Brenda's passion was riding horse. Her grandchildren were the apples of her eyes.
Brenda was preceded to the Lord by her son, Patrick Lee Colvin.
She will be deeply missed by all the loved her.
Brenda Strife's memorial be held on Dec. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Clayton Community Church.
"May you rest in peace. George and Fred loves you."
The family asks that everyone wear neon green or anything green.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019