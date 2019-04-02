On Feb. 16 Bruce Dingman went to join his wife Darlene in heaven.

He was born to James and Mariola Dingman on Sept. 15, 1935, in Opportunity, Wash. Bruce and Darlene married in 1959 and made their home just south of Deer Park.

He worked at People's Lumber Co. until they closed, then went on to Central Pre-Mix, where he worked until retirement.

Bruce's parents, two brothers and wife preceeded him in death.

He is survived by one sister-in-law, Myrna Dingman; a brother-in-law, Kennith Lindhal; and two children, Kathy Schupman (Russell) and Jim Dingman. Bruce also had seven granchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He had a great love for his classic cars.

A celebration of Bruce's life will be held later in the spring at a date and time to be announced.

