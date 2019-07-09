Services Lauer Funeral Home 204 N Main St Deer Park , WA 99006 (509) 276-7000 Vigil 7:00 PM St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church 602 E. 6th St Deer Park , WA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church 602 E. 6th St. Deer Park , WA View Map Carolyn Frances Pratt

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Carolyn Frances Pratt died at home with her family on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Methow, Wash.

She was born as the sixth of seven children to Michael and Mary (Brewer) Fohl in October 1923 on a farm in rural Indiana. Carolyn spent her first seven years on the farm before the family moved in to the town of Cedar Grove, Ind.

After high school, she worked in Cincinnati, Ohio, before moving to Phoenix, Ariz., with her sister, Ruth. After a few years in Phoenix, where she became an insurance adjuster, she moved with Ruth again, this time to Cleveland, Ohio, where she met George Pratt. She and George were married in October 1955 and moved several times over the next 17 years throughout Ohio and Michigan before George decided he wanted to move out west.

In September 1972, the family, now with four children, moved to Elk. In 1996 Carolyn and George moved to Deer Park before George passed away in 1997 after 42 years of marriage. Carolyn lived at Fairwinds in Spokane for five years before recently moving to Methow to live with her daughter.

Carolyn was a devoted mother and good friend to many. Her Catholic faith was very important to her and she was a longtime member of St. Mary's Presentation Parish and its Alter Society.

She is survived by her children, Paula (Mike) Mott of Deer Park, WA, Roberta (Steve) Nieuwenhuis of Methow, Deborah Parmely of Apache Junction, Ariz.,; and Roger (Gail) Pratt of Chattaroy; five grandchildren, Erica (Dan)Ravenstein, Melissa (Jason) Tibbs, Allison (Wayne) Cornwall, Mitchell Pratt and Nathan Pratt; and six great-grandchildren Payton,Zayne, Henry, Leah, Marshall and Gracie.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents; five sisters, Martha, Dorothy, Frances, Ruth, Virginia; a brother, Bill; her husband, George; and a son-in-law Ron Parmely.

Services for Carolyn will be held at St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church (E602 Sixth St., Deer Park). A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

To sign Carolyn's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com Published in Deer Park Tribune on July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries