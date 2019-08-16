|
|
After a battle with cancer we lost our beloved Cecil on Aug. 8, 2019.
He left behind his sisters Pearl Harper and Edith Johnson, both of Chattaroy, sister-in-law LaNette Harper of Deer Park; nephews, Tom (Lorrita) Harper, John (Stephany) Harper of Deer Park, Clint (Jennifer) Johnson of Spokane; and a niece, Pattie Clore of Deer Park. He has 10 great-nephews and grand-nieces, and 14 great-great-nephews and great-great-grand nieces, and numerous "adopted" nephews and nieces. And we can't forget brothers of his heart Jerry.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walt and Elsie Harper of Chattaroy, his brother Art Harper of Deer Park, and two infant siblings.
Cecil was born on July 18, 1944 in Spokane, and spent his entire life living on the farm in Chattaroy. He attended Riverside School District, where he was part of the football team and a member of the FFA. He worked various jobs before finding a niche at Spokane Industries where he worked for 30 years, retiring April 1, 2000. But he was a farmer at heart.
Cecil was a wonderful brother, better uncle, great neighbor to have, and a friend to many. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 2019, Chattaroy Community Church, E3711 Chattaroy Road.
