Dianna Perrins, currently of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully at her home on January 22, 2020, after a long and persistent battle with cancer. She was in the care of Hope West Hospice at the time of her passing. Dianne Pruitt Perrins was born 29 May 1943 in Kirkland, Washington to Ken and Margery Pruitt and was the oldest of 3 girls. Her siblings are Penny Melchisadeck (Kenny), of Federal Way, Washington, and Pamela King (Chuck), of Everett, Washington. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son in law, Steven Charles Merchant.
She graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, Washington in the class of 1961, flew as a stewardess for United Airlines and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints when she was 18 years old. Quote: "Everything I've learned, every worthwhile concept I've embraced, indeed, everything that I am, originated with that baptism." She married Samuel M. Perrins of Deer Park, Washington, in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1965.
She enjoyed many activities such as bowling, gardening, golfing, quilting, and was an avid genealogist. For 9 years she served as an ordinance worker and office worker in the Spokane Washington Temple. Here she found her greatest joy in serving others. During the 12 years they lived in Mead, Washington they owned and operated a bean and alfalfa sprout business called Blalock Farms. During the 14 yrs she lived in Tekoa, Washington she served on the Tekoa City Council and worked as a Vet Assistant. She was active in all the auxiliaries of her Church. She loved to attend as many of her grandchildren's music and sporting events as she could. She lived formerly on Badger Lake, Washington, where she and Sam enjoyed their retirement years among many wonderful friends.
She is survived by her husband of almost 55 years, Samuel Melvin Perrins; children, Steve & Lanith (Perrins) Whetstone of Ephrata, Washington, Derrick and Amy (Ashdown) Perrins of Kennewick, Washington, Jason & Kimberly (Teuscher) Perrins of Vancouver, Washington, Clayne & Kelli (Nibarger) Perrins of Spokane, Washington, Adam and Susanne (McInnes) Perrins of Clifton, Virginia, Chad and Sarah (Perrins) Rowley of Coolidge, Arizona, Walter and LeaAnn (Perrins) Sharp of San Diego, California, Nathan and Carrie (Ashdown) Perrins of Montrose, Colorado, Grant and Darla (Kelly) Perrins of Vineyard, Utah, Seth and Kathy (Bingham) Perrins of Rota, Spain, and Tyrel and Samantha (Perrins) Ross of Montrose, Colorado, and 55 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and still counting.
NOTE: 30 Jan. 2020 is the date of Sam & Dianne's 55th wedding anniversary. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Feb. 7th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Spokane North Stake Center, 401 W. Regina Ave, Spokane, Washington 99218, with a viewing at 9:30-10:30 am prior. Graveside service will be at 1:30 pm at the Deer Park Woodland Cemetery. Flowers donations can be sent to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Spokane North Stake Center, 401 W. Regina Ave, Spokane, Washington, 99218 in Dianne's memory. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, Washington. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020