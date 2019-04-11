Doreen Lynne (Knott) Carlson

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Doreen Lynne Carlson passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, at Cornerstone Court Assisted Living, after complications with Alzheimer's Disease.

Doreen was born a twin on October 14, 1942, to Robert and Anne Knott in Colfax, Wash. She lived the first 10 years on the family wheat farm and attended school in Winona, Wash. The family then moved to LaCrosse, Wash. in 1952 where Doreen was active in Girl Scouts and the band at school. While attending LaCrosse High School, she represented the town as Miss LaCrosse "Queen Doreen" prior to her graduation in 1960.

After high school, Doreen attended Kinman Business School and Eastern Washington College before becoming an airline stewardess for Northwest Airlines. In September 1965 she married her high school sweetheart James "Jim" W. Carlson.

Doreen and family lived in Spokane Valley for several years before moving to the country near Deer Park in 1979. Jim and Doreen farmed hay and raised sheep, selling to 4-H and FFA kids for 25 years.

Doreen was an active 4-H leader for over 20 years and taught many kids how to sew and cook. She spent most of her time at home taking care of her three daughters and the farm while Jim was away at work.

Doreen went back to work when her youngest daughter graduated high school. She started as a teller at United Security Bank and eventually retired from the mortgage department in 2004.

During retirement, Doreen enjoyed spending her time with her six grandchildren and helping them with their sewing, baking, canning and livestock projects for 4-H.

Doreen is survived by her husband James; two daughters, Stacy Carlson and Debbie (Eric) Keller; six grandchildren, Emma, Shelby, Lucas and Molly Keller, and Rachel and Nathan Johnson; two sisters; Claudia (Tom) Mays and Donna (Charles) Pierce; and her brother Alan (Darlene) Knott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anne Knott; and her oldest daughter, Theresa Johnson.

A graveside service will be held for Doreen on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Woodland Cemetery, Deer Park, with a reception to follow. Published in Deer Park Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019