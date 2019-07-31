Home

Douglas C. Prosser


1952 - 1952
Douglas C. Prosser Obituary
Douglas C. Prosser, 67, of Deer Park, passed away on July 23, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1952, in Seattle and was raised in Bellevue, Wash.
Doug thoroughly enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles, fishing, traveling, the outdoors and telling great stories. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and was thankful for the life he had made in Deer Park. He was extremely mechanically inclined and a mathematical marvel.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred Prosser.
He is and survived by his beloved wife, Edna; his four children, Sadie, Camala, Karma and Isaiah (wife Danielle); eight grandchildren, Kylie, Keylee, Nasaiah, Meadow, Hailey, Hadley, Nicholas and Zoe;, his sister Sue Dieckerhoff; his brother, Dan Prosser; his uncle, Neil Dunagan; several cousins; and nephews.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Mix Park (Northwest Avenue, Deer Park) from 12-3 p.m.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
