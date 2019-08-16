Home

Etta May Rose Bennett

Etta May Rose Bennett Obituary
Etta May Rose Bennett, age 99, of Deer Park, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019.
Her parents, Emma and Roy Rose; her husband, Lee; her youngest son, Ross; her sister; and two brothers preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Bruce; four grandsons; several nieces and nephews; one great-grandchild; family friend, Julie Prufer; as well as P.E.O. sisters, and Eastern Star members.
The memorial service will be on Sept. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Deer Park United Methodist Church, E113 Second St., with Pastor Ron Baird officiating.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
