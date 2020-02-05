|
Evelyn Harriett Nordby (98) of Loon Lake passed away January 16, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Evelyn was born on May 23, 1921 to Archie and Otene (Westby) Warner of Deer Park. She graduated from Deer Park High School in 1939 and attended business school in Spokane.
In 1942 she married Ervin Dyck and they had four sons and two daughters. For many years they operated a dairy farm. Ervin passed away suddenly in 1962. In 1967 Evelyn married John Nordby, who passed away in 1994.
Evelyn's life was centered in her faith, her family and her church family at Loon Lake Assembly of God. She loved teaching her Sunday school class of 10-12 year-old boys. She also enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, reading and decorating her house for different seasons of the year (especially Christmas).
Evelyn is survived by three sons: Bob Dyck, Dale (Vicki) Dyck and Dan (Shelley) Dyck; two daughters: Vicki (Ben) Dixon and Patti Neace; step-son Ed (Jean) Nordby and step-daughter Rosie (Neil) Dewey and her brother Bob Warner. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husbands, her son Dick Dyck and her brother Arthur Warner.
A memorial service for Evelyn will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at New Beginnings Church, formerly Loon Lake Assembly of God Church, (4004 Colville Rd., Loon Lake, Washington) with her son Dale Dyck officiating and a luncheon reception to follow. To view and sign Evelyn's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020