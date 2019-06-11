Services Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509) 568-0354 For more information about Gary Gershon Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Spokane Dream Center in the Valley 2128 N. Pines Rd View Map Gary R. Gershon

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gary passed away peacefully at his beloved home in Loon Lake on May 25, 2019. He was a loved and recognized figure on the lake on his paddleboard, using an umbrella as a sail.

He had a passion for music, which he loved sharing with others. His greatest joy was playing his guitar and singing, encouraging all to join in. In the 1990s and several years after, he was well known for hosting a garage-band in his shop in Green Acres, nicknamed "The Water Tower Boys," named for the water tower outside his door.

He always loved playing Rock and Roll music, however during the last eight years he also played in two Praise and Worship teams, the Spokane Dream Center in the Valley and the New Beginnings Church in Loon Lake.

Other passions included his two dogs and motorcycles. He enjoyed membership and riding with the Christian Motorcyclist Association. His leathers proudly displayed the American flag and the CMA colors.

Gary worked for 32 years for the Spokane Steel Foundry in the industrial park as a press operator and later moved to quality control.

For many of those years he enjoyed being the pitcher on the foundry's softball team.

Gary loved life and brought enthusiasm and joy whereever he went. His smile was contagious. He impacted those who knew him as neighbor and friend, and were privileged to call him "brother."

He put up a courageous fight for 10 months, eventually succumbing to sarcoma possibly due to his exposure to Agent Orange during his service as a Marine in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; a son, Michael; a daughter, Rita Anne, two sisters, Suzi and Janet; a brother, Richard; and three grandchildren, David, Andrea, and Angela.

Those who knew and loved Gary are invited to attend his "Celebration of Life" to be held at the Spokane Dream Center, Spokane Valley, 2128 N Pines Road, on June 22 at 1:00 p.m. If possible please wear a Hawaiian shirt as that was his favorite attire.

An appropriate memorial should you wish, would be a gift to either SCRAPS or the Spokane Humane Society.

