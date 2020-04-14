|
Geraldine "Jeri" Creech of Deer Park passed away of natural causes on April 2, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. Jeri was born on October 7, 1934 to Calvin and Rose (Sheldon) White of Seattle Washington. She graduated from Holy Names Academy Catholic School in Seattle Washington in 1952.
Jeri married Tom Stepanian in 1954 and they had one daughter, Jacquie.
In 1974 Jeri married Robert Creech and they moved to Deer Park. They maintained homes in Las Vegas and Deer Park for many years until they retired in Deer Park. Robert passed away in 2013.
Jeri was an accomplished accountant in her professional life and retired as a manager for the office of Housing and Urban Development. She was a known animal lover who cared for many pets. Her friends will most definitely remember her talking parrot "Charlie". Jeri was an avid reader and enjoyed classic novels, fiction and romance.
Jeri was an active member of St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church in Deer Park and held her fellow parishioners in high regard. She said they were her church family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jacquie and Vatche Chorbajian, three grandsons Alain (Cat) David and Johnny Chorbajian and great-granddaughter Charlotte Chorbajian.
Due to the current Covid-19 stay home notice a memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to St. Mary's Presentation Church, PO Box 749, 310 N. Main, Deer Park, Washington 99006.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020