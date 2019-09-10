|
|
Harold Allan Aune, 61, formerly of Deer Park, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 in a Minot, N.D., hospital.
Harold was born Aug. 4, 1957, in Spokane, to Ardell D. and H. Jane (Martin) Aune. He grew up in Deer Park and graduated from high school in 1976.
Harold enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps in May 1976 and served his country honorably until his discharge in 1980. Harold attended Spokane Community College from 1980-86 as he trained to become a machinist. He lived in Gillette, Wy., prior to returning to Washington to work as a long haul truck driver.
Harold was united in marriage to Kathleen Kamstra in 1999. Kathleen passed away in 2003. Harold moved to Upham, N.D. in 2013, where he worked from Speedee Delivery Service.
He was a member of the American Legion, Eagles Aerie and earned numerous recognitions in the trucking industry.
Harold was an accomplished guitarist, motorcycle enthusiast and gun collector. He enjoyed traveling in the United States and Canada, always making friends wherever life carried him.
Harold is survived by his mother, Jane Aune, Deer Park; three brothers, David Aune, Moses Lake, Bruce Aune, Deer Park and Jay Aune, Coeur d'Alene; and two sisters, Julie (Jerry) Ramsey and family, Deer Park and Erin Frausto and family, Coeur d'Alene. He also had a large extended family including Uncles Don (Del) Aune, Stanley, N.D. and families; and Allen Aune and families, Stanley N.D, with a special recognition of his cousin and friend Dori (Pat) Aune-Smith, Minot, N.D. along with aunts Anne Rounds, Spokane and Roberta Iwanski, Detroit Mich., and numerous cousins from the Aune, Frey, and Box families and many, many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his father, Ardell D. Aune, in 2015 and a brother, Steven Paul Aune, in 2008.
Harold's family will hold a private gathering in Idaho.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019