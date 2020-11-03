Harold Eugene Kendall, age 77, born Aug. 28, 1943 in Spokane, Washington. He died at his home in Deer Park, Washington Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 with his family present.



He graduated from Deer Park High School in 1961. He married his wife Phyllis in 1964 at Hillyard Christian Church. They had two children, Paula and Scott.



Harold worked for 32 years at Kaiser Aluminum at Trentwood in maintenance. He had a couple of jobs before that and whenever he was laid off at Kaiser, he was always able to come up with odd jobs to keep his family going until Kaiser called them back.



He retired in 1996. After retirement he went to work part time at the Deer Park golf course. Harold loved to hunt, he bowled on several leagues for many years until Parkinson's caused him to not be able to any longer. His most enjoyable thing to do for many years was golfing. He loved to go vacationing with his wife and children, after the kids left home he and Phyllis went on several wonderful trips together.



He belonged to the Elks Lodge for several years and the Eagles Lodge also and he is still a member of the Foresters.

Harold and Phyllis built their home on the outskirts of Deer Park and have lived there many years, and have enjoyed a very happy life there. They go to church at the Grace Church of Deer Park and have a wonderful church family there.



He is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughter Paula Dodd and husband David, son Scott Kendall, brother Frank Kendall and wife Donna, brother Craig Kendall, sister Fern Stauffer, four grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Grace Kendall.



We will have a celebration of life in the spring at our home. Please make any contributions to the American Parkinson's Disease Association (P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306) or the Michael J. Fox Research Foundation (P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014).

