Harold Walter Meili, age 89, passed away peacefully, January 28, 2020 in Cheney, Washington, with his wife Mary Kay by his side. Harold was born in Jamestown, North Dakota in 1930. He graduated from North Central High School and Eastern Washington College of Education. Harold served in the U.S. Coast Guard and fought wildfires as a smokejumper. He taught 5th grade for 25 years in Spokane. Harold married Mary Kay Lauer at the Open Door Congregational Church in Deer Park, Washington, August 5, 1962. Two highlights in his life were watching his daughter Launi Kay win a gold medal in sharpshooting at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, and his daughter Heidi at Seattle Seahawks games as a proffesional cheerleader.
Harold is survived by his wife Mary Kay, daughters Launi Kay and Heidi Kay, son-in-law Kevin Geddes and grandson Bryce Owen Geddes. A sister, Margaret and nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Esther, sister Lois Jean Doughty and son Lance Harold. The Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cheney is holding a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the , 911 W 5th Ave, Spokane, Washington 99204, the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 639 Elm St, Cheney, Washington 99004, or a . Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com.
