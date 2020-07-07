Harry Deloss Rodenbough was born in Seattle on September 30, 1943 to William Elton and Winifred (Buchanan) Rodenbough.

He graduated from Harrington High School and afterwards went into the US Navy where he served his country for 4 years. For part of his military career he was deployed to Vietnam and served as a helicopter mechanic. He was honorably discharged in 1966.



Deloss always had a love for horses. He raised and worked with horses for the remainder of his life. He did farrier work and outside training for others, passing along his knowledge and love of horses to those he came in contact with. He was passionate about photography, he loved the outdoors and raised his children to appreciate it as well. Later in life he took on the challenge of building silver mounted spurs and bits. He enjoyed being around family and sharing stories and memories.



Deloss passed peacefully in his sleep at his home on June 25, 2020. He is survived by his Brother Wayne and two sisters Lavonne and Karen, his children Crista Missick, Jesse Rodenbough, Karen Rodenbough (daughter-in-law), Matt Rodenbough, Luke Rodenbough and Wyatt Rodenbough, Grandchildren CJ Miller, Joy Miller (granddaughter-in-law) Jordan Miller, Logan Rodenbough, Sierra Missick, Rowan Rodenbough and great grandson Leyton Miller.



A celebration of life will be held July 18 at 1:00 pm at 120 S Bartholomew St, Medical Lake, Washington 99022.

