Helen Elizabeth (Neace) Hodgson

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Hodgson, Helen Elizabeth (Neace) went to meet her savior Christ Jesus on March 5, 2019, with family at her side while in the amazing care at A Better View Adult Family Home.

Lori and her team, as well as Hospice of Spokane, will forever be appreciated by Helen's family for their gentle and loving care of their mother.

Helen was born in Endicott, Wash., and grew up on a ranch in Benge, Wash.. She lived the majority of her life in Chattaroy.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Loy (Hoke) Hodgson; her parents, Stanley and Elsie Neace; a brother, Stanley Neace, and am infant son, Darryl Hodgson.

She is survived by her children, Delbert (Jeanette) Hodgson, Darlene (Dick) Ziehnert, Kristina (Bruce) Hodgson; her sister Phyllis (Donald) Bennett; seven grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren, and an extended family.

Helen was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than watching their sports and other activities as well as having family gatherings.

Helen attended Peaceful Valley Church where a memorial service was held Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m.. The address is 201 Allen Road., Elk. Published in Deer Park Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries