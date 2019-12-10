Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauer Funeral Home
204 N Main St
Deer Park, WA 99006
(509) 276-7000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Open Door Congregational Church
Deer Park, WA
View Map

Howard Leroy Herrick


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Leroy Herrick Obituary
On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, Howard Leroy Herrick, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84.
Howard was born Dec. 20, 1934, at Kettle Falls in the backseat of a car, to Howard Leslie and Verla Mae Herrick. He graduated from Kettle Falls High School in 1953.
Following his high school graduation, he began working at Kaiser Aluminum in Spokane and remained there 43 years until his retirement in 1997.
The same year he graduated high school and began his lifelong career at Kaiser he also joined the Marines.
Howard married the love of his life, Joanne Blaisdell, on May 20, 1958 in Spokane. They resided in Deer Park where they raised their three girls.
Howard loved the outdoors, especially time in the woods, hunting, fishing, boating, camping and maintaining his 40 treed acres south of Deer Park.
He thrived on his time with family, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, plays and graduations. He took pride in making sure his kids and grandkids knew the value of a solid work ethic, but also how to enjoy life.
He spent countless hours with his family on Lake Roosevelt from his early childhood through the summer of 2019. He was easygoing, always upbeat and had a twinkle in his deep blue eyes that left a lasting impression.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Verla, his sister ,Francis Hodge, and a brother Larry Herrick.
He is survived by his brother, Donald "Donnie" Herrick; beloved wife, Joanne; daughters, Linda Wolf, Cheryl (Mitch) Yoke, Cindy Giles; his son, James (Flora) Nenema; grandchildren, Lance (Jen) Wolf, Lucas Wolf, Ryan (Leah) Yoke, Rachel Yoke, Justin (Lauren) Yoke, Lindsay Giles, Davis Giles, Salina (Robert Neal) Nenema, James Jr. (Sarah) Nenema, Paul (Autumn) Nenema; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a celebration of life at the Open Door Congregational Church in Deer Park, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Deer Park Eagles.
To sign Howard's online guestbook, please visit: www.lauerfuneral.com.
Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -