1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Huston Anderson "Doug" Thompson, 61, of Yelm, Wash., passed away on Jan. 22, 2019.
He was born in Spokane on Aug. 6, 1957. Doug attended Sentinel High School in Missoula, Mont., until 1973, and lived in Deer Park until 2005 when he and his family moved to Yelm.
He was married to Carol Thompson on Oct. 4, 2000.
Doug worked for National Food Corp. for 43 years.
He had a passion for hunting, fishing, camping, muscle cars, motorcycles, old trucks, and anything else that went fast. His greatest joy in life was his son.
He is survived by his wife Carol Thompson of Yelm; a son, Doug Thompson of Yelm; a niece, Breanne Hansen of Spokane; his mother, Carol Day of Spokane; a brother, Dale Day of Chattaroy; four sisters all in Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and countless friends and loved ones.
He will be dearly missed.
A memorial service is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Clayton Grange No. 456, 4478 Railroad Road, Clayton. There will be a potluck meal directly following the service at the grange.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
